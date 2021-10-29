Address: 1200 Scheels Drive Sparks , NV 89434

Phone: (775)-331-2700

Website: https://www.scheels.com/

About Us

In September of 2008, SCHEELS opened its newest and largest shopping experience in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. This flagship store is located at the intersection of I-80 and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks, Nevada at the Legends at Sparks Mariana.

This astonishing 295,000 square-foot flagship store offers a large selection of sports, fashion, and footwear under one roof with an array of sporting goods and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.

Whether you’re shopping for world-class sporting essentials, college and pro licensed gear to cheer on your favorite team, footwear for every adventure, or rugged outdoor gear for your next expedition, SCHEELS has you covered for every journey ahead. Also, you’ll discover the largest selection of gun and hunting shops in Nevada, ranging from everyday shooters to collectible firearms.

With a team of experts focused on helping you follow your passion, you’ll discover high-quality sports apparel brands for men, women, and kids such as Nike, adidas, Patagonia, Under Armour, The North Face, Kuhl, and many more. Also, you’ll find several shops that feature SCHEELS Outfitters exclusive products, including camping equipment, hunting clothing, and much more.

For passionate local sports fans, the Reno-Sparks store has the largest selection of clothing, cups, flags, and hats to cheer on your favorite local college, high school and professional teams. This is your Wolf Pack Headquarters!

For products that require continuous upkeep, SCHEELS Service Shop has Barnett-certified technicians to help you maintain your products to the highest quality. Our team of Barnett-certified technicians has received the best training in the industry for bike repairs, skate sharpening, racquet stringing, ski and snowboard waxing, and much more.

In addition to specialty shops and services, the SCHEELS shopping experience is like no other with two 16,000 gallon aquariums and 65-foot Ferris wheel inside the store for customers to ride. The Reno-Sparks SCHEELS features a wildlife mountain, ski rentals, sports simulator, shooting gallery, historical walk of US presidents, and home furnishings and decorations.

Complete your shopping experience at Ginna’s Café™, named after the Grandmother of Scheels’ CEO Steve M. Scheel, to enjoy gourmet soups and sandwiches, exclusive SCHEELS coffee and specialty drinks, tasty treats, and homemade fudge.

With a dedication to not only have the best retail experience in the eyes and minds of our customers, every product purchased at SCHEELS is guaranteed satisfactory or your money back. You don’t take chances at SCHEELS...ever.

SCHEELS also gives back to the local community, donating more than 10% of its profits to local charities and local non-profit organizations. As an employee-owned company that provides the best training in retail for its career associates, our team is what makes us special.