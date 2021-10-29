Reno man on work release for drug trafficking busted for selling meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine while on work release for a 2015 drug trafficking conviction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Bay Johnson, 33, sold about 3.75 ounces of meth to an undercover detective in Reno, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He sold about 3.5 ounces of meth on two other occasions, prosecutors said.

He was on work release from the Nevada Department of Corrections for a 2015 drug trafficking conviction.

He pleaded guilty in federal court in August 2021 to distribution of a controlled substance. He also got 20 years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

