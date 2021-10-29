Philanthropist Chuck Mathewson passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Well-known businessman and philanthropist Charles “Chuck” Mathewson has passed away. The Mathewson family released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

“It is with saddened hearts but with deep gratitude that we announce that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend Chuck Mathewson passed away on October 24 at his home in Reno, NV with family by his side. He was 93.

Chuck lived an exciting and successful life as a veteran, businessman, philanthropist, and friend to everyone he met.

He came from humble beginnings and was proud of having worked in the family grocery business before serving our nation in the U.S. Army for two years. He later earned a degree in finance from the University of Southern California on the GI bill in 1953.

Chuck began his career in the securities business as a board marker (the lowest position in the business) because it was the only job he could get. He was determined to succeed in that industry and his lifetime achievements from that inauspicious start were remarkable.

He led several companies and was involved in many business and arts endeavors in southern California, including co-founding Jefferies &Company, before moving to Nevada in 1985.

Most notably, in the early 1980′s, he began investing in International Game Technology which was then a small Nevada-based slot machine manufacturer. He slowly began to increase his involvement with the company, becoming a director in 1985.

The following year, IGT founder Si Redd asked him to chair the company’s board, and he obliged.

Under his leadership, IGT became an industry pioneer in several fields, including wide area progressives, microprocessor-driven reel slots, and an innovator in video poker creating popular slot themes like Double Diamonds and licensing hugely successful brands such as Wheel of Fortune.

In 2000, Chuck stepped down as chief executive officer of IGT and in 2003 he retired as chairman of the board.

After retiring from IGT, he remained an active investor throughout the rest of his life and served on numerous boards and in advisory positions, including Baron Asset Management.

He established the Charles N. Mathewson Foundation in 1993 which primarily provides financial support for the arts, education, medical research, and social services.

He is survived by his wife Stacie, his five children Paulina, Robert, Curtis, Easter, and Miles and their families.

A private family service will be held at a later date.”

