Pfizer vaccines for kids age 5 to 11 soon expected in Nevada

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials are expecting to receive 95,000 kid-sized coronavirus vaccines as soon as next week ahead of the final federal approval of the shots for 5- to 11-year-olds.

They are coordinating with pediatricians, family practice clinics and other health care providers to distribute the Pfizer vaccines.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is expected to issue its formal recommendation about vaccines for children next week.

School cases in Nevada have declined, but children have still had to miss class, setting off a domino effect of consequences including their parents staying home from work.

