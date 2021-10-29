Nevada Day: benefiting businesses in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands will be packing Carson City tomorrow to celebrate the return of the parade. After being canceled due to the pandemic.

The return of crowds in this statehood celebration impacts businesses in a big way. Streets we’re empty in downtown Carson City last year, but it is back for the state’s 157th birthday.

Nevada Day attracts visitors from across the state and it is expected around 27,000 people will be in attendance.

Michael Riggs, President of the Carson City Downtown Business Association mentioned what this weekend means for the city,

“We’re just really happy and we‘re going to have beautiful weather, and that always helps with attendance. The restaurants, the bars, the stores, the lodging properties, everybody benefits from this,” Riggs said.

Festivities begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. with a balloon launch.The parade starts at 10 a.m.

