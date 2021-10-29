Advertisement

Nevada Day: benefiting businesses in Carson City

The return of Nevada day celebrations benefits businesses in Carson city
The return of Nevada day celebrations benefits businesses in Carson city(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands will be packing Carson City tomorrow to celebrate the return of the parade. After being canceled due to the pandemic.

The return of crowds in this statehood celebration impacts businesses in a big way. Streets we’re empty in downtown Carson City last year, but it is back for the state’s 157th birthday.

Nevada Day attracts visitors from across the state and it is expected around 27,000 people will be in attendance.

Michael Riggs, President of the Carson City Downtown Business Association mentioned what this weekend means for the city,

“We’re just really happy and we‘re going to have beautiful weather, and that always helps with attendance. The restaurants, the bars, the stores, the lodging properties, everybody benefits from this,” Riggs said.

Festivities begin tomorrow at 8 a.m. with a balloon launch.The parade starts at 10 a.m.

For more event details, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim
Flash flooding graphic
Wind, snow may make Reno-area travel hazardous; mudslides possible in burn scars
The Nevada Department of Public Safety released this photograph of an illegal marijuana grow in...
About 27,850 marijuana plants eradicated in rural Nevada

Latest News

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Courtesy:Pixaby
Pregnancy and infant loss: Reno mom helps parents who have experienced a similar pain
Black Wall Street food pantry
More than a food pantry: Black Wall Street outreach to community
Moms on the Run yoga class event
Juice Box Yoga supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month
ITS Logistics hosted a pumpkin pie eating contest to benefit the food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Pumpkin pie eating contest supports Food Bank