More than a food pantry: Black Wall Street outreach to community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There are a number of food pantries, each doing the good work of feeding the hungry in our area. One in northeast Reno has an additional aim.

At first glance, it may seem like any one of a number of food pantries. Look closer and the differences stand out. For one thing, in addition to the fresh meat and vegetables, there are shoes, other items of clothing, even kids’ coloring books, Halloween costumes.

It is more than a food pantry. It’s an outreach effort by Black Wall Street, a local non-profit aimed at this community and born of the social justice movement that followed the death of George Floyd.

“We talked about young men and women dying out here in the streets,” says Donald Griffin. “So we need to provide a safe haven where the kids can come and learn in a safe environment as well as getting nourished.”

Their presence here, doing this work is--in itself--a statement,

“It’s not just about the food,” says Griffin. “It’s about the interaction with people who look like them, They haven’t seen a group of black men especially, out here doing what we’re doing and I think that’s what has the community’s attention.”

They’ve partnered with Catholic Charities, which is where the food and donated items came from, and people lining up for the food and other items say they are having an impact in a community that has often been left in want.

“I thank them for coming out,” says Maurice Huddleston, holding a bag of food for his family. “Lives do change with an open heart.”

In fact between this event and another at Rise Academy, they estimate they’re helping feed 500 young people every week, But of course, as Griffin says, their aim is more than putting food on the table.

“We host a suicide prevention class. We have raffles for bicycles if they answer some questions correctly, backpack drives.”

It’s a good start and they’re hoping others join in. You can contact them at https://blackwallstreetreno.org/.

