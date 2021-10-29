More details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Friday released results of an investigation into a fatal police shooting Oct. 19 near Golden Valley Drive and U.S. 395.

Richard Thomas, 41, died after being shot while allegedly fleeing detectives of the Repeat Offender Program.

Thomas failed to show up for sentencing for possessing a concealed weapon and detectives tried to arrest him as he left a gas station parking lot, the update said. Since detectives work undercover they did not have body cameras, but the update uses security camera video.

Detectives boxed in Thomas’ vehicle with their vehicles, one to the front, one to the rear and one on the driver’s side. Detectives tried to get into Thomas’ vehicle on both sides. Thomas backed up into the vehicle behind him, turned to the right and pushed away the vehicle in front of him to drive off.

One detective on the driver’s side was pinched between vehicles and got free and ended up firing shots. Another detective was going through the passenger door and tried to put the vehicle into park and got trapped by the passenger door before firing several shots and getting out of the vehicle.

Thomas drove a short distance and crashed and was later declared dead.

One Reno detective was injured and treated and released from the hospital.

