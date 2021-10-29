Advertisement

Former Washoe Health District official Randall Todd has died

Randall Todd. Washoe County Health District photo.
Randall Todd. Washoe County Health District photo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The former head of the Washoe County Health District’s Division of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness died Oct. 7 after a lengthy illness. Randall Todd was 68.

Todd left the health district in 2020 after 15 years there. He came to Nevada in 1993 to serve as the state epidemiologist and bureau chief for Disease Control and Intervention Services.

He worked as lead investigator for the leukemia cluster in Fallon.

Todd earned his doctorate in public health from Loma Linda University. He taught epidemiology to both undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Nevada, Reno and was a frequent speaker at the UNR Campus.

Survivors include his wife, Sher Todd, mother, Jaffra, his Aunt Nancy Bacher, stepson Todd Bosta and stepdaughter Kimberly Bosta,

People can contribute to a memorial scholarship in his name: https://gofund.me/2b0be70e.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim

Latest News

File image
Pfizer vaccines for kids age 5 to 11 soon expected in Nevada
Worker
Non-compete contracts can't cover hourly employees
NDOW Logo
Las Vegas man dies in fishing accident at Nye County reservoir
In this file photo from 2019, a Delta Company, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry M1A1 AIM-SA Abrams...
Nevada Guard tank unit deploying to Kuwait security force