Former Washoe Health District official Randall Todd has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The former head of the Washoe County Health District’s Division of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness died Oct. 7 after a lengthy illness. Randall Todd was 68.

Todd left the health district in 2020 after 15 years there. He came to Nevada in 1993 to serve as the state epidemiologist and bureau chief for Disease Control and Intervention Services.

He worked as lead investigator for the leukemia cluster in Fallon.

Todd earned his doctorate in public health from Loma Linda University. He taught epidemiology to both undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Nevada, Reno and was a frequent speaker at the UNR Campus.

Survivors include his wife, Sher Todd, mother, Jaffra, his Aunt Nancy Bacher, stepson Todd Bosta and stepdaughter Kimberly Bosta,

People can contribute to a memorial scholarship in his name: https://gofund.me/2b0be70e.

