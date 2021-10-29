Advertisement

Elko man dies in Interstate 80 crash

This is the Nissan Xterra SUV driven by Robert Borland of Elko that crashed on Interstate 80,...
This is the Nissan Xterra SUV driven by Robert Borland of Elko that crashed on Interstate 80, killing Bornalnd.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -An Elko man died Monday afternoon in a crash early Monday on Interstate 80 east of Elko, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 4 a.m.

Robert Borland, 60, was going east on Interstate 80 when, for an unknown reason, he allowed his gray Nissan Xterra sports utility vehicle to go into the dirt median. Borland overcorrected and the Nissan went across the eastbound lane and onto the dirt shoulder, then went airborne as it crossed over a drainage culvert, landed on its wheels and overturned, the NHP said.

Borland was not restrained and was partially ejected and died at the scene, the NHP said.

The investigation continues. Anyone who saw this or who has information is asked to call If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please Trooper Payne at 775-753-1111.

