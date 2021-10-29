Advertisement

Boreal ski resort now open

A-Basin opened its slopes Oct. 17, 2021, making it the second ski area in the state by just a...
(Ian Zimmerman/Arapahoe Basin)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Boreal is now open for guests, celebrating its earliest opening in a decade. The ski resort benefited from a storm in late October that dropped over 3 feet of snow.

The Castle Peak and Accelerator lifts are currently running. The resort will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6p.m. and will expand to 7 days a week on November 19.

Lessons and rentals are not available yet, but those services are expected to be offered several weeks from now. All guests will need to purchase tickets or passes before they arrive, and masks are required indoors. Unlimited Passholders and Woodward Members will have full access during all operating hours. Night Passholders will have access from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find more information on Boreal’s website.

