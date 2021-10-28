Reno Fire Department offers Halloween safety tips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is sharing tips with the community to help families celebrate Halloween safely on Sunday.

According to RFD, the risk of a child being injured or killed by a car doubles compared to any other day of the year, and fires caused by candles also increase on the holiday.

RFD offers the following tips:

Fire Safety:

Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns instead of open flame.

When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric.

Teach children to stay away from open flames.

Keep open flame and smoking materials away from dried flowers, cornstalks, crepe paper, and black plastic.

Trick or Treating:

Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.

Older children going out alone should share their planned route with their parents.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar well lit areas.

Stay alert and put electronic devices down when next to streets and roads.

Wear or carry a light or something reflective.

Safety Tips for Motorists:

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

Stay alert and watch for children on the roadways, medians, and curbs. Many costumes involve dark clothing and may be hard to see.

Discourage inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween night.

Stay off your phone!

More information is available at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) website.

