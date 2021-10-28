Reno Fire Department offers Halloween safety tips
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is sharing tips with the community to help families celebrate Halloween safely on Sunday.
According to RFD, the risk of a child being injured or killed by a car doubles compared to any other day of the year, and fires caused by candles also increase on the holiday.
RFD offers the following tips:
Fire Safety:
- Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns instead of open flame.
- When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric.
- Teach children to stay away from open flames.
- Keep open flame and smoking materials away from dried flowers, cornstalks, crepe paper, and black plastic.
Trick or Treating:
- Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.
- Older children going out alone should share their planned route with their parents.
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar well lit areas.
- Stay alert and put electronic devices down when next to streets and roads.
- Wear or carry a light or something reflective.
Safety Tips for Motorists:
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
- Stay alert and watch for children on the roadways, medians, and curbs. Many costumes involve dark clothing and may be hard to see.
- Discourage inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween night.
- Stay off your phone!
More information is available at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) website.
