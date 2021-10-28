Advertisement

Reno Fire Department offers Halloween safety tips

Halloween is just a few days away, and first responders are giving important safety reminders ahead of the holiday.(Melissa Stephens)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is sharing tips with the community to help families celebrate Halloween safely on Sunday.

According to RFD, the risk of a child being injured or killed by a car doubles compared to any other day of the year, and fires caused by candles also increase on the holiday.

RFD offers the following tips:

Fire Safety:

  • Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns instead of open flame.
  • When choosing costumes, stay away from long trailing fabric.
  • Teach children to stay away from open flames.
  • Keep open flame and smoking materials away from dried flowers, cornstalks, crepe paper, and black plastic.

Trick or Treating:

  • Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.
  • Older children going out alone should share their planned route with their parents.
  • Instruct children to travel only in familiar well lit areas.
  • Stay alert and put electronic devices down when next to streets and roads.
  • Wear or carry a light or something reflective.

Safety Tips for Motorists:

  • Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
  • Stay alert and watch for children on the roadways, medians, and curbs. Many costumes involve dark clothing and may be hard to see.
  • Discourage inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween night.
  • Stay off your phone!

More information is available at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) website.

