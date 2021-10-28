Advertisement

Police investigating threat at Reed High School

Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
Reed High School, Sparks, Nevada
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School Police have added security to Reed High School over a social media post, but the school is not on lockdown.

Reed’s principal Josh Rosenbloom sent out a message to Reed families, “Reed High School administration contacted school police to investigate a social media post that was circulating about our school.  School police is continuing to investigate, but has determined our school does not need to be placed in a lockdown. Classes are being held as scheduled. We do have extra police presence on campus as an added precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The District’s Active Emergency Information page does not list any current threats at any of the District’s campuses.

Schools are closed Friday, October 29th, for Nevada Day.

