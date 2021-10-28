Advertisement

NV Governor touts job growth

jobs
jobs(Storyblocks.com)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak is celebrating Nevada’s economic recovery.

The Governor’s office points to recently released job data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that show Nevada 2nd in the nation for job growth.

The report found that Nevada created 84,100 jobs since September 2020, a 6.6 percent increase. Only Hawaii reported a larger increase of 12.6 percent. Both states benefited from a return of their tourism industries.

