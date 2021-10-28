Advertisement

Non-compete contracts can’t cover hourly employees

employee at restaurant
employee at restaurant(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Non-compete contracts are nothing new in the work world. Typically, they are reserved for higher paid jobs in areas where proprietary information is crucial for the employer to stay competitive in the world of business.

“We very often see them in sales,” says Reno attorney Shannon Pierce. “Also, in tech positions. In high level positions where people are involved in strategy decisions. So really across the gamut,” she says.

Pierce says these contracts typically hold up in court so long as they aren’t far reaching in terms of geography or the time the employee cannot work in a chosen field.

But, during the 2021 legislature, lawmakers made alterations on just who can be compelled to sign a non-compete contract as a condition of employment. Hourly workers, lawmakers said, no longer have to sign such contracts here in Nevada.

While that seems pretty clear cut, Pierce says there are gray areas in the law that are not answered.

“But what is less clear to me, what if you are paid hourly and you get a Christmas bonus,” says Pierce. “Are you an hourly employee? Or If we give you 100 bucks at Christmas, does that move us enough to impose a non-compete? I don’t know if we have an answer to that yet,” she says.

Those answers will come she says when an employee decides to go to court to free him or her from a non-compete contract. Judges will look at the law, the contract and determine what lawmakers intended. Does the law just cover the minimum wage earner? Or the employee who makes $50 an hour?

Pierce says keep a copy of a signed non-compete contract. That way if something happens to the current job, potential employers will know what they are dealing with.

