Nevada Guard tank unit deploying to Kuwait security force

In this file photo from 2019, a Delta Company, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry M1A1 AIM-SA Abrams...
In this file photo from 2019, a Delta Company, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry M1A1 AIM-SA Abrams main battle tank fires a round at the range at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho.(Sgt. Walter H. Lowell | Staff Sgt. Walter H. Lowell, Nevada Army Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Army Guard says about 70 cavalry soldiers will deploy in November for a nine-month assignment supporting the U.S. military security presence in Kuwait.

Guard officials said Thursday they plan a deployment ceremony Tuesday at the Clark County Armory in northeast Las Vegas to mark the departure in coming weeks of Delta Company, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry.

The unit operates and maintains M1A1 Abrams battle tanks.

The assignment marks a return of Nevada troops to an international mission, after about 150 soldiers from the 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion returned to the Las Vegas area in August from 10 months in Kuwait and Iraq.

