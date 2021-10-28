Nevada Attorney General’s Office reminds parents to protect their children from online scammers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is the final week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Nevada’s Attorney General wants to remind parents that children are vulnerable to identity theft.

“More than ever, children are connected online, whether through social media, by using smart toys, online games or simply by entering information on a phone, tablet or computer,” said AG Ford in a press release.

In 2020, there were nearly 1.4 million reports of identity theft, received through the Federal Trade Commission’s website and more than 23,000 of those victims were younger than 19.

Tim Johnston, from Nevada’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) says kids can be the perfect victim for scammers.

“A child’s credit history is a blank slate so that’s what makes it so lucrative and so enticing for scammers,” said Johnston.

One way to protect kids is to monitor their social media.

“Everyone is always worried that ‘Oh, I’m not respecting my kids privacy,’ but it’s really up to you as the parent to help educate your child about how to interact online, what thing to look out for,” said Laura Tucker, senior deputy at the Nevada AG’s Office. “Maybe go as far as asking for the passwords and saying ‘Hey I have to approve any posts before you post them’ or at the very least, become a member of your kid’s network.”

She adds parents should pay close attention to security devices and smart toys.

“If you are going to get a smart device, make sure that you go on and you read consumer reviews first to see if there were any reports from other parents saying ‘This toy collects certain kind of data,” said Tucker. “You may also consider that if it asks for your child’s name to use yours instead.”

A child’s personal information could be used to open a loan, apply for government benefits, open a bank account, or even rent a place to live.

“If you receive any sort of past due notices for bills or credit card offers, they shouldn’t be getting any credit card offer when they’re under 18,” said Tucker.

Another helpful tip is to check with the different bureaus if your child has a credit report.

According to the FTC, in 2020 Nevada ranked number four in identity theft reports.

“Our information is bought and sold on the dark web,” said Johnston.

If you have a young child at home, Tucker suggests freezing their credit.

If your child is under 16, you can request a free credit freeze, also known as a security freeze, to make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your child’s name. The freeze stays in place until you tell the credit bureaus to remove it. (Minors who are 16 or 17 can request and remove a security freeze themselves.) To activate a credit freeze, contact each of the three credit bureaus. Find their contact information at IdentityTheft.gov.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.