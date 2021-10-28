Las Vegas man dies in fishing accident at Nye County reservoir
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELY, Nev. (AP) - A 65-year-old Las Vegas man died after falling off his kayak during a fishing trip at the Kirch Wildlife Management Area in northeast Nye County about 75 miles south of Ely.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife said Thursday Paul Bifulco was fishing with a friend Monday when he capsized about 200 yards from the shore.
He initially appeared to be okay when his inflatable-like jacket brought him back to the surface, but collapsed in the cold waters while attempting to get back to shore.
A game warden and a volunteer fireman were able to pull the friend to safety.
