Las Vegas man dies in fishing accident at Nye County reservoir

ELY, Nev. (AP) - A 65-year-old Las Vegas man died after falling off his kayak during a fishing trip at the Kirch Wildlife Management Area in northeast Nye County about 75 miles south of Ely.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said Thursday Paul Bifulco was fishing with a friend Monday when he capsized about 200 yards from the shore.

He initially appeared to be okay when his inflatable-like jacket brought him back to the surface, but collapsed in the cold waters while attempting to get back to shore.

A game warden and a volunteer fireman were able to pull the friend to safety.

