Lane closures planned on N. Virginia November 1st and 2nd

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you drive on south on North Virginia at Panther Valley, you will need to find an alternate route on Monday, November 1st and Tuesday the 2nd.

RTC work crews will be resurfacing the roadway, affecting traffic from Panther Drive to Sunset Mountain Road.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Golden Valley Drive, to 395 southbound, then back to North Virginia. Northbound traffic on North Virginia will not be affected.

