Juice Box Yoga supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Moms on the Run yoga class event
Moms on the Run yoga class event(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Juice Box Yoga studio is hosting a class to support Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run. The local non-profit organization gives back to women battling breast cancer and are in gynecology treatment.

Moms on the Run was established in 1999 and raises funds to assist women in Northern Nevada. Juice Box has offered a new class where all proceeds raised go to the local non-profit. Juice Box is also matching the amount raised to support the Moms on the Run event even further.

The new “Hot Buti Yoga” class is a way for people to get a fun workout and support an important cause.

Tanya Bordner, owner, and founder of Juice Box Yoga mentioned what it means to give back to the community in this way,

“It means everything, it’s so great for us to be involved and I feel like everyone has somebody who is touched by breast cancer, it’s a great way for us to give back to the community and a non-profit and to give them visibility through our students so they know they are out there,” Bordner said.

People can sign up for the “Hot Buti Yoga” by clicking here.

For more information or to support Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run, click here.

