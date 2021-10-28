Helping make your leaf removal as easy as possible this fall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Waste Management is ready and willing to work with homeowners as they remove leaves from their properties, but the rules and guidelines to properly dispose of leaves are not the same for all areas.

Neighbors who live in Reno will need to use extra waste stickers for any extra bags of leaves they place on the curb, but they can buy more waste stickers by calling Waste Management. They will be sent to the customer’s home via mail.

People who live in Washoe County and Sparks can leave six bags of leaves for collection at the curb on regular collection days without extra waste stickers during the month of November.

Another option is to haul your leaves to a local Waste Management dump during the four free dump days of the year. You can find this information by going to WM.com. the site will encourage customers to register to record the free dump days used. This option will not require signing up for automatic payments.

The steps listed above in this online report would help alleviate a common problem street sweepers encounter.

“Homeowners and landscaping companies sometimes blow everything out of their yards into the street. If they do this after we come through and then we get a rainstorm the leaves can clog a catch basin,” said Reno Maintenance Worker two, Cedric Bell.

This can cause flooding in streets and threaten cars and homes.

There are two common reasons the street sweeper may miss leaves that have fallen on the street near your home.

One is if your car is not moved.

Click here to see the street sweeping schedule in Reno.

Bell says the second reason is trees that hang low over the road. “If people could trim their trees back to at least the curb line then we would be able to go straight down the gutter line and get everything,” he said.

Another common dispute between neighbors is over who is responsible to remove the leaves where one large tree drops mounds of leaves across several different properties.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond brought this question to Reno’s Street Maintenance Manager, Travis Truhill.

He says no City codes put the responsibility on the tree’s owner so offered some advice.

“You as a property owner are responsible for the leaves that are on your property. So you’re responsible for disposal, cleanup, removal of them,” Truhill said.

Click here for a link to get free rakes while supplies last.

