Free ash cans available in Incline Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is offering free ash cans to homeowners who depend on fireplaces or wood stoves for heat.

You’ll need to fill out an application to get one of the ash cans. Inside each ash can, you will find instructional flyer on how to properly dispose of fireplace ashes. Ash cans will be provided to people who qualify on a first come, first serve basis.

NLTFD has some safety tips to make sure you burn wood safely:

Have heating equipment, chimney, and stove inspected and cleaned by a certified chimney sweep every fall just before heating season.

Allow ashes to COOL before disposing of them. Four days or 96 hours is the minimum recommended cooling period for ashes.

Place completely cooled ashes in a covered metal container. Keep the container at least 10 feet away from the home and other buildings. They should NEVER be disposed of in a plastic garbage box or can, a cardboard box, or paper grocery bag. Never use a vacuum cleaner to pick up ashes.

The metal container should be placed away from anything flammable. It should not be placed next to a firewood pile, up against or in the garage, on or under a wood deck, or under a porch.

After sitting for a week in the metal container, check them again to be sure that they are cool. If so, the ashes are then safe to dispose of in your trash.

As a safety precaution keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from a fireplace, wood stove, or any other heating appliance, and create a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires. It is important to make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying, and never leave a fire unattended, particularly when children are present.

