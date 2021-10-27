Advertisement

Washoe County School Board Trustees vote in favor of schools starting a half hour later

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:25 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students and parents in Washoe County might see new start times for classes next year.

After extensive discussion during Tuesday’s meeting, trustees voted five to one in favor of option A for the proposed bell schedules. The potential change would have middle schools starting at 8:00 a.m., high schools at 8:30 a.m. and elementary schools at 9:30 or 10 a.m.

This decision comes after a three-week survey, where the majority supported this option and asked for changes to be implemented for the 2022-2023 school year.

School board President, Dr. Angie Taylor, says there are many benefits to a later start time.

“There’s research that examines the amount of sleep that students, especially high school students need to get and how they perform when they get more sleep,” said Taylor. “They’re a little more alert when they drive. Attendance, they’re less likely to be late, and then there’s some academic performance improvement as well.”

Some of the concerns brought up during discussion included the bus driver shortage and the effect on school hours.

Ultimately, trustees decided to move forward with the changes on a preliminary basis while the Superintendent gathers additional information about the potential impacts on athletics and after school programs.

The board will be making a final decision on November 23.

Once a final decision is made, WCSD will follow a comprehensive communications plan to inform the community.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Two jetliners had a close call above the Reno Tahoe International Airport

Latest News

Taking care of those who take care of us. Dolce Vita Wellness and Medical spa says no matter...
Dolce Vita honors first responders at Village at Rancharrah
Dolce Vita offers discounts for first responders.
Dolce Vita first responder discount
WCSD moves all of Sun Valley in district B
Redistricting changes to Sun Valley, WCSD votes to move the area into one district
Reno Fire Dept. offers free rakes for yard cleanup