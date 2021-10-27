Advertisement

Washoe County Health District now providing all three COVID-19 booster shots

The Washoe County Health District COVID pod is now providing all three vaccination boosters
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is now offering all three COVID-19 booster shots, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, but that is also causing some confusion at the County’s vaccine distribution pod.

The WCHD scheduling website has not been updated for the Moderna and J&J boosters. Some people who want the Moderna booster are, instead, scheduling an appointment for a third full dose of the vaccine. The booster shots are a different dose from the primary shots, so the improperly scheduled appointments are causing confusion and delays.

The Health District advises that if you want the Moderna or J&J booster, you should schedule that shot through a pharmacy or other provider until the WCHD website is updated.

The County Health Officer Kevin Dick says it is important for people to get the shots. The 7-day average of cases had been falling, but has started to go up again. According to Dick, “We’ve had about a 10% increase in our seven-day average of new cases, and we’re now at 125.1 new cases per day.”

