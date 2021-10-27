Student Outreach Clinic looking for more patients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each month, students from the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine participate in the Student Outreach Clinic. Here patients can receive free medical care for a chronic or emerging health condition. And there’s an added benefit.

“We have medical students who will see you first,” says Samantha Palacios a medical school student in her first year. “And then after that the medical students will talk to a doc, and the doctor will come in and complete care. we have a lot of first year medical students that are bright-eyed and bushy tailed you are helping us learn,” says Palacios.

While the clinics have always been well attended, organizers say those numbers have dwindled. And that’s unfortunate because patients may have needed follow-up on a condition or they may have gone without care for more than a year.

“When COVID first hit, I think we had to scale back a lot. So that we could protect the students and the patients,” says Pelacios of the decrease in patient load “We were still trying to figure out what was going on. We didn’t get the momentum back up after COVID,” she says.

The clinic takes walk-ins and is dedicated to those without insurance or who are under insured. Seniors to babies, and even families can come for care. Family planning can also be addressed. “We have IUDs and vasectomies so please reach out to us if that is something you are interested in,” says Palacios.

The clinics are now being conducted at 745 West Moana instead of the UNR campus.

Palacios says the clinics have been helping local patients for 25 years. That means commitment to the local community.

