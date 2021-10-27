Reno Fire Dept. offers free rakes for yard cleanup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is giving away 600 free rakes to assist residents with yard cleanup and keeping their home fire safe.

Rakes are limited to two per household, and available while supplies last at:

Reno City Hall (1 E. 1st St., 2nd Floor)

Fire Station 3 (580 W. Moana Ln.)

Fire Station 11 (7105 Mae Anne Ave.)

Fire Station 12 (1190 Steamboat Pkwy.)

The goal is to reduce the amount of fuel surrounding your home. This does not mean your property has to be barren. Some plants are more fire resistant than others. Reno Fire officials say one of the most important things a homeowner can do is to create a safety zone or fire break around the house using space and fire-resistant planting.

For more information, contact the Reno Fire Department’s Division of Fire Prevention at 775-334-2300.

