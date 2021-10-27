Reno moving forward with new law against catalytic converter thefts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is taking steps to crack down on the theft of vehicle catalytic converters.

Thieves are stealing the devices and selling them for the rare, precious metals inside them. Newer Toyota Priuses are a prime target, but any vehicle can be at risk. When the thieves cut the catalytic converters from the vehicle, the owner is left repair bills that can cost thousands.

Under the proposal, it would be illegal for any individual or entity other than a permitted secondary metals recycler (pursuant to Title 5 of the Reno Municipal Code) to possess, transport, buy or sell a catalytic converter without proper documentation to include all of the following.

The name of the person or company that removed the catalytic converter.

The name of the person for whom the work was completed.

The make and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

The vehicle identification number {VIN} of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

The part number or other identifying number of the catalytic converter that was removed.

The certificate of title or certificate of registration showing the seller’s ownership interest in the vehicle.

The City Council voted unanimously to direct staff to move forward with the process. There will be hearings held in coming weeks on the proposal.

