Reno City Council’s effort toward catalytic converter theft

The city council meets today to present a new ordinance
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:01 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will be presenting a new ordinance over catalytic converters. People who possess a catalytic converter could see new rules over having the device.

The rule would require anyone who is not a licensed scrap metal dealer to document how they got the catalytic converter. This vehicle part theft is a growing problem in our area. Thefts in Reno have doubled since last year and can lead to violence.

In August, an alleged theft in Cold Springs was linked to a shooting, and catching criminals in the act is difficult. Catalytic converters can be removed in just a few minutes. Once removed from a vehicle, repairs can cost up to four thousand dollars.

The city council meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information or to stream the meeting live, click here.

