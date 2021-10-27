Reno City Council to continue discussions on cannabis lounges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has directed its staff to continue researching the issues of cannabis lounges and curbside pickup.

The Nevada Legislature passed AB 533 in 2019 and it was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The law allows for the legalization of cannabis consumption lounges and curbside pickup.

In Wednesday’s Council Meeting, the Council did not make any decision on whether to move towards those actions. Instead, the Council staff was directed to continue researching the issue.

The Council did vote to move forward with the process to license two additional cannabis retail stores.

