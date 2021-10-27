Advertisement

Redistricting changes to Sun Valley, WCSD votes to move the area into one district

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Post-Census redistricting talks continued Tuesday during the Washoe County School District board meeting.

Five possible redistricting maps were shown to the board of trustees for districts B,C and E.

In an unanimous vote, the WCSD decided to move the entire Sun Valley area into district B, which currently includes parts of that area and central Sparks.

The school board president, Dr. Angie Taylor, says this will make it easier for families in Sun Valley.

“Before three of us had pieces of Sun Valley in our district,” said Taylor. “Which is great, but the changes allow that if you are going to an elementary school, a middle school and a high school, not only will you be in the same vertical, but you’ll have the same trustee, and be in the same district and that creates some continuity.”

The new plan will reduce district B by 7,000 residents and add some of those into North Spanish Springs in district C and Northwest Sparks, which is part of district E.

WCSD will be turning in a final report to the county registrar office on November 1st.

