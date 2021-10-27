NHP identifies Yerington man killed in crash

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle rollover on Friday, October 22, 2021 that killed a Yerington man.

Investigators say a black 1994 Ford F150 pickup was driving east on SR-208 in Yerington when the truck went off the roadway, traveled down an embankment and overturned. The driver, identified as Jorge Mata, 51, was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

The NHP says impairment is suspected.

