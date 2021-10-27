Advertisement

Nevada office of Traffic Safety provides Halloween safety tips

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:44 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -According to the state’s office of Traffic Safety, Halloween is the single deadliest night for pedestrians under 17 years old.

Increased foot traffic across dark neighborhoods combined with shortened daylight hours play a role when it comes to being vigilant on the road.

Public information officer Andrew Bennett says while safety is a two way effort between motorists and pedestrians, there are some ways to help you stay alert.

”Being visible is number one, rule number 2 is making sure you’re aware of your surroundings, “explained Bennett. ”Our roadways in our state are very quick, very fast and very wide. we want to make sure you do everything possible to give yourself that opportunity to get from point a to point b and most of the time that’s going to involve the infrastructure that’s provided.”

Unfortunately Halloween night also means a heightened concern for drunk driving, so party hosts and party goers need to take action to make sure everyone gets home safely.

”Halloween is a time we should all expect to see an increase in pedestrian traffic and drivers ultimately need to be responsible because their car is going to be the primary deadly object that could be involved in one of those crashes. added Bennett.”

While Washoe county has seen a 30% decrease in pedestrian fatalities compared to this time last year....Bennett says November through January hold the most number of fatalities statewide, with most incidents happening Thursday to Friday during 6pm to midnight.

He says many drivers have picked up bad behaviors during the pandemic when many people worked from home, citing speeding through roads and even school zones as an ongoing problem.

”Our fatals are the worst it’s ever been. we could have the worst year in a decade overall with traffic fatalities and so we’re doing everything possible with grants and funded enforcement and education to try and get that message out there to make sure we have a zero fatalities Halloween,” said Bennett.

