Advertisement

Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then slapped him in the face when he stopped.(KNOE)
By Gray News staff and KNOE Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man has been accused of slapping a police officer unprovoked.

KNOE reported a Monroe police officer said he was driving by when Troy Davis waved him down Oct. 24.

The officer wrote in an arrest report that Davis approached the driver’s side window of the car and said “What’s up, man?” Then he slapped the officer in the face.

According to the report, Davis then said “F--- the police” as he began walking away.

Davis was promptly arrested and booked on a felony charge of battery of a police officer.

Copyright 2021 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe back above natural rim

Latest News

A crash in Yerington killed Jorge Mata.
NHP identifies Yerington man killed in crash
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Authorities present initial findings in ‘Rust’ movie-set shooting
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals