Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The new ticket pricing takes effect in March 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again.

The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years.

A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more.

The new pricing takes effect in March.

Disneyland raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to SF Gate, a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 in 2000.

