WCSD lays out winter weather preparation plans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Today’s stormy stormy weather is a preview of how the Washoe County School District is preparing for the cold season.

The school districts transportation department and other WCSD partners came together today to give an overview for the community on the district’s winter protocols...

Director of Transportation Scott Lee says his staff is constantly monitoring the conditions ahead of harsh weather.

“During days like these, we’ll often get up at 3 am and start checking the weather but we actually begin several days before hand,” explained Scott. “We monitor the systems and ultimately we end up making the final call after checking everything in the morning based off of what is the weather projected to do and what happened overnight.”

Many of the school buses also have auto chains on the wheels, it’s a heavy duty automatic chaining device to help bus drivers plow through the snow.

“All of our buses are equipped with a hard chain as well and we make sure every fall that they fit, that they don’t need to be replaced and that drivers sign off on their chains,” added Scott.

Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill says the inclement weather and reduced visibility serves as a reminder that drivers should slow down when school buses are around and keep an eye out for children going to and from school.

“All of those challenges go into what our drivers have to deal with, so it’s really making sure people are safe, that they’re looking around,they’re paying attention to traffic signals and all of those type of things that distract drivers,” said Dr. McNeill.

With winter just around the corner the Education Alliance of Washoe County and The Big Reno Coat Drive are partnering with the school district for a coat drive and they’re asking for your help to keep students warm

Lindy Martini is the Big Reno Coat Drive president.

“Requests usually come in early October even in September only because principals and counselors know there are children in need every year and sadly it seems like our numbers increase,” said Martini.

The drive ends November 20, 2021, so there’s still time to donate.

“All those winter conditions are here, children are waiting are bus stops, they’re getting in the buses which the windows are down to let the air flow there and so there are children that don’t have the means for coats,” said Kendall Inskip, the executive director for the Education Alliance of Washoe County.

To learn more about the Big Reno Coat Drive, click here.

