Washoe County school board tables discussion on censure of Trustee Jeff Church

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:35 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District held a special meeting Monday night to discuss the possible censure of Trustee Jeff Church. During a report led by board president, Dr. Angie Taylor, she cited 27 different policies that Church allegedly violated. According to Taylor, Church has promoted lawsuits against the school district in the past and reportedly made harmful statements that she said could be considered misinformation.

Trustee Church had the chance to present his case along with help from his lawyer. Church said that he was served the censure notice on September 12, but was not given specific details or examples of how he violated the policies in question. He also brought up other examples of trustees who have voiced their disagreement with the board, but were not censured. Church’s lawyer stated that censuring him based on the accusations would be ‘unlawful.’

Many people who spoke during public comment supported Trustee Church and said that he shouldn’t be punished because of disagreements with other trustees.

Ultimately, trustees could not come to an agreement on the issue and voted 4-2 to continue the discussion at a future meeting.

