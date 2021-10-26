Washoe Co. School District Trustees choose four finals for open seat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees narrowed their choice Tuesday to fill an open seat on the Board.
Eleven candidates applied for the District F vacancy, which became open with the resignation of Jacqueline Calvert.
From among the candidates, the Trustees voted to narrow the candidates to four finalists: Jack Heinemann, Adam Mayberry, Dr. John Gwaltney and Elvira Diaz.
The finalists will be interviewed by the Board on November 9, 2021 at 8 A.M.
This is the third Board vacancy this year.
