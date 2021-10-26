Advertisement

Tamarack Fire declared fully controlled and contained

A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from...
A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)(Noah Berger | AP)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has officially declared the Tamarack Fire 100 percent contained and controlled.

The fire was reported on July 4, 2021 and burned 68,637 acres. The fire had been 82 percent contained since late August, but there had been an area burning in extremely rugged terrain. The heavy rains this past weekend provided the moisture needed to gain full control and containment.

The Tamarack Fire Area Closure expires on October 31st and that will allow more recreational activities in the area. People traveling into that area might still see some smoke from stump holes and large diameter trees that may still be smoldering. There is also a danger from burn damaged trees and loose rocks on steep slopes.

You can find more information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/.

