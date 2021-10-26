Tamarack Fire declared fully controlled and contained

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has officially declared the Tamarack Fire 100 percent contained and controlled.

The fire was reported on July 4, 2021 and burned 68,637 acres. The fire had been 82 percent contained since late August, but there had been an area burning in extremely rugged terrain. The heavy rains this past weekend provided the moisture needed to gain full control and containment.

The Tamarack Fire Area Closure expires on October 31st and that will allow more recreational activities in the area. People traveling into that area might still see some smoke from stump holes and large diameter trees that may still be smoldering. There is also a danger from burn damaged trees and loose rocks on steep slopes.

