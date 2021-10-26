Sparks PD’s Citizen Police Academy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police Department is offering a program that allows people to experience life as a law enforcement officer. The Citizen Police Academy focuses on various subjects each week and gives more insight into being in law enforcement

In the ten weeks, students learn about firearms, body cameras, K-9 demonstrations, the Regional Gang Unit, and much more. SPD is offering the academy to give more insight into how their department operates.

Anyone interested in learning about becoming an officer is encouraged to be a part of this academy.

Officer Damon O’Connell, Public Information Officer, Sparks Police Department, mentioned the benefits of taking this course,

“If you’re new and you’re thinking about becoming a police officer, if you come to this ten-week course, you’re going to know a lot more than the average person about how the police department operates and functions daily,” O’Connell said.

After this current session, another academy will be held in February.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.