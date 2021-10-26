School shooting threat being investigated in Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko County School Police and the Elko Police Department are investigating the recent threat of school shootings at Spring Creek and Elko High Schools. The threat was reportedly sent out Monday via social media. According to a Facebook post by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are currently working with other law enforcement partners to identify the individual(s) posting the malicious threat.

Anyone with specific information about this incident is encouraged to contact law enforcement. Elko County Dispatch can be reached at (775) 777-7300.

