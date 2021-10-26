The Road Ahead with RTC: Advanced Mobility Study Underway

SPONSORED: The RTC is continuing to develop an Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure and Advanced-Mobility Plan to address existing electric vehicle infrastructure needs in the area as well as to best prepare for continued advances in mobility technology, including:

Systems planning for autonomous and connected transportation infrastructure

Systems planning and engineering services for autonomous transit infrastructure

Traffic analysis for micromobility systems and projects

Systems planning for electric and hydrogen fuel cell charging infrastructure

Traffic analysis relating to safety of these proposed systems

The RTC currently has 38 electric and 17 hybrid electric/biodiesel buses in its fleet, and the Reno-Sparks area is poised to be an early adopter of an alternative-fueled transportation network. In order to create a more convenient, connected, and environmentally friendly transportation network, the plan will investigate various mobility solutions that could be integrated into the existing transportation framework or fully implemented within new transportation improvement projects. It will also identify and evaluate potential advanced-mobility design options for the Washoe County area and recommend specific corridors where testing and/or implementation would be feasible. The public will be invited to participate in an upcoming virtual meeting.