Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.