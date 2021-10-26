Palisades Tahoe opening its ski season on Friday

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - Palisades Tahoe is kicking off the 2021 ski season Friday, almost a month earlier than had been planned.

Last weekend’s storm dropped three and a half feet of snow at the upper elevations in just 24 hours.

The company says it is only the third time in 72 years that the resort has been able to open in October.

The lifts will run Fridays through Sundays, weather and conditions permitting. The resort expects to start daily operations on Wednesday, November 24th.

Skiers and boarders will be able to access the upper mountain on Opening Day, with plans to open the Funitel, Gold Coast Express and Shirley Lake Express. Grooming will be limited, and more lifts may be added in coming weeks.

