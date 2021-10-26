Advertisement

Latest storm a big boost to local ski resorts

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent storm system could mean an early opening for local ski resorts. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe saw 38 inches at the base of the mountain and 42 inches at the summit.

“It’s been super exciting,” said Travis Holland with Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “Any time you get snow in October it’s awesome, but at this amount, it’s just something we’ve been looking forward to for a while.”

The added snow could mean an earlier ski season for Mt. Rose.

“This has kind of moved up our timeline as far as our opening does go,” said Holland. “We’ve got a lot of work to do out on the mountain with all this new snow. All of our crews are just out there getting things going. It’s a lot of snow to deal with, but we’re just super excited to get back out on the mountain.”

Some of the work crews are doing include putting pads back on chairlifts, putting up boundaries, and surveying the terrain.

“When we have this much snow, it means when we do open, we’re going to be opening up with much more terrain. So that means we have more terrain to evaluate. It’s not just going to be one little run at the bottom of the mountain. It’s going to be a real full opening, and that just makes it a lot cooler.”

Mt. Rose also just launched two new cameras, so people can keep an eye on how the mountain is looking. You can find a link to them here.

Season passes are also still up for sale. You can find more information on those here.

