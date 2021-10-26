Evacuation centers set up in Tahoe City and Kings Beach due to gas leak
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAHOE VISTA, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Tahoe Fire Department has evacuated Beach Street to National Avenue in Tahoe Vista due to a high pressure gas leak.
There are two evacuations centers:
- Plumas Bank parking lot - 215 N. Lake Boulevard in Tahoe City
- Kings Beach Convention CERT - 8318 N. Lake Boulevard
N. Lake Boulevard is closed to traffic in that area. There is no estimated time for the repairs and road reopening.
