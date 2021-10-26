Evacuation centers set up in Tahoe City and Kings Beach due to gas leak

TAHOE VISTA, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Tahoe Fire Department has evacuated Beach Street to National Avenue in Tahoe Vista due to a high pressure gas leak.

There are two evacuations centers:

Plumas Bank parking lot - 215 N. Lake Boulevard in Tahoe City

Kings Beach Convention CERT - 8318 N. Lake Boulevard

N. Lake Boulevard is closed to traffic in that area. There is no estimated time for the repairs and road reopening.

#TrafficAlert for a road closure in both directions in 7600 block of N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista, due to a gas leak in the area. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/pQO9GISUap — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) October 26, 2021

