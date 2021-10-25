Weekend storm damages Reno High classrooms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno High was closed on Monday October 25, 2021, due to rain damage. The atmospheric river which lasted over the weekend in Northern Nevada proved too much for the school whose building on Booth Street dates to 1951.

Posted signs on the front door of the school read the building was closed due to flooding. Parents and student were notified by email or recorded phone message prior to the school day notifying them of the schedule change.

In pictures provided by the school district water damage can be seen to floors, walls and ceilings.

“So, this morning a decision had to be made whether we delay school or actually cancel school,” says Pete Etchart, Chief Operating Officer with Washoe County School District. At the end of the day we had to cancel school. Right now we pretty much have an army of Washoe County School District people along with an roofing contractor, and a cleaning contractor to help us get ready for school tomorrow,” he said.

Those areas impacted by the rain were located on the north side of the building second floor called the E wing. Eight classrooms sustained the most damage. The district says the first floor was not impacted.

We weren’t allowed in the school to get pictures of the damage or the cleanup. We were told there was too much high-risk activity, it would be a safety risk.

However, we did see students, adults and even the mailman enter Reno High School without impediment.

The district says the school should be open Tuesday October 26, 2021. That includes those classrooms impacted by water damage. The district says they should be fully operational.

