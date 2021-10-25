Advertisement

Weekend storm damages Reno High classrooms

By Terri Russell
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno High was closed on Monday October 25, 2021, due to rain damage. The atmospheric river which lasted over the weekend in Northern Nevada proved too much for the school whose building on Booth Street dates to 1951.

Posted signs on the front door of the school read the building was closed due to flooding. Parents and student were notified by email or recorded phone message prior to the school day notifying them of the schedule change.

In pictures provided by the school district water damage can be seen to floors, walls and ceilings.

“So, this morning a decision had to be made whether we delay school or actually cancel school,” says Pete Etchart, Chief Operating Officer with Washoe County School District. At the end of the day we had to cancel school. Right now we pretty much have an army of Washoe County School District people along with an roofing contractor, and a cleaning contractor to help us get ready for school tomorrow,” he said.

Those areas impacted by the rain were located on the north side of the building second floor called the E wing. Eight classrooms sustained the most damage. The district says the first floor was not impacted.

We weren’t allowed in the school to get pictures of the damage or the cleanup. We were told there was too much high-risk activity, it would be a safety risk.

However, we did see students, adults and even the mailman enter Reno High School without impediment.

The district says the school should be open Tuesday October 26, 2021. That includes those classrooms impacted by water damage. The district says they should be fully operational.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
Two jetliners had a close call above the Reno Tahoe International Airport

Latest News

Sign in front of Reno High October 25, 2021
Weekend storm damages Reno High classrooms
In this Sept. 2, 2021 file photo a cabin partially covered in fire-resistant material stands...
Caldor Fire closure area reduced
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects and their car in connection with...
Carson City Sheriff’s Office searching for three suspects in a downtown burglary
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects and their car in connection with...
Carson City Downtown Coin burglary