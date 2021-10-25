Advertisement

Truckee River gained 6 feet in Sunday’s storm

The Truckee River in downtown Reno
The Truckee River in downtown Reno
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service monitors showed that the Truckee River jumped from 3 feet to 9.23 feet in Sunday’s storm.

The Action level is 10′ in Reno and Minor Flood Stage is 12′, so the river was not at risk of flooding. As of 11 A.M Monday, October 25th, the Truckee River level had dropped to 7.1′ and is forecasted to continue falling to a height of just over 4′.

Prior to the weekend storms, there were areas where you could walk across the river on the exposed dirt and rocks.

The Truckee River peaked at 9.23 feet in Sunday's storm in Reno.
The Truckee River peaked at 9.23 feet in Sunday's storm in Reno.

