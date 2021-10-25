Advertisement

Storm conditions cause power outages around Northern Nevada

Reporting more than 5,800 people without power in Northern Nevada counties.
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy and Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe are reporting power outages across Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe Monday morning due to the snow and rain storm. Power is also reportedly out in parts of South Lake Tahoe.

More than 5,800 people are experiencing a power outage.

NV Energy is reporting 6 customers without power in Carson City, 574 customers in Douglas County, 67 customers in Lyon County, 792 customers in Storey County, and 1,883 customers in Washoe County.

Power is also reportedly out in parts of South Lake Tahoe. Liberty Utilities is reporting 2,962 people without power in El Dorado County.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

