Storm closes multiple schools for Monday, Oct. 25

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rain and snow storm conditions Monday morning have forced multiple school district closures.

School districts closed for Monday, October 25 includes Incline Elementary School, Incline High School, Incline Middle School, the entire Lake Tahoe Unified School District, and Storey County School District, and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.

Reno High School is also closed Monday because of extreme water damage.

