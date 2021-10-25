Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An atmospheric river is bringing a parade of rain, heavy mountain snow, and winds to some part of the region. Flooding is a concern particularly near recent burn scars, this includes the Tamarack, Caldor and Beckwourth fire. Some lingering showers are possible through Tuesday as the upper trough continues its exit from the region. High pressure builds over the West Coast for the later half of next week, with 50′s expected through Tuesday and 60′s starting on Wednesday. A drier forecast is in store for the first week of October.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

