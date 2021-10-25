Advertisement

Lake Tahoe back above natural rim

Archive photo of Lake Tahoe
Archive photo of Lake Tahoe(Alert Tahoe Camera - Heavenly)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - A weekend of heavy rains has helped raise the water level at Lake Tahoe back above the natural rim.

The water level at Tahoe City fell to approximately 6,222.88 feet of elevation. The natural rim is at 6,223 feet.

After heavy rains Friday through Monday morning, the lake level reached 6223.47 feet at 6 A.M., Monday, October 25th. Lake Tahoe can store another five and a half feet of water before it reaches the maximum legal limit of 6229.1 feet of elevation.

Lake Tahoe water level for October 25, 2021
Lake Tahoe water level for October 25, 2021(USGS)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting is investigated at Golden Valley Road near U.S. 395 on Oct. 19,...
Two detectives fired at fleeing suspect in fatal Reno police shooting
Highway to Virginia City reopens after two-vehicle fatal crash
The Reno Police Department released these photographs of suspects in three Reno robberies at...
Reno police look for 4 women involved in $2 million robbery ring
Jay Loren Prater. Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking photo on left; Washoe County...
Alleged Douglas County motorcycle gang member arrested
Two jetliners had a close call above the Reno Tahoe International Airport

Latest News

Reporting more than 5,800 people without power in Northern Nevada counties.
Storm conditions cause power outages around Northern Nevada
Snow falls on Oct. 25, 2021.
Storm closes multiple schools for Monday, Oct. 25
New airline, aha!, makes debut at RNO
New airline, aha!, makes debut at RNO
Legion Sports fitness expo ends after busy weekend at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Legion Sports fitness expo ends after busy weekend at Reno-Sparks Convention Center