Lake Tahoe back above natural rim

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - A weekend of heavy rains has helped raise the water level at Lake Tahoe back above the natural rim.

The water level at Tahoe City fell to approximately 6,222.88 feet of elevation. The natural rim is at 6,223 feet.

After heavy rains Friday through Monday morning, the lake level reached 6223.47 feet at 6 A.M., Monday, October 25th. Lake Tahoe can store another five and a half feet of water before it reaches the maximum legal limit of 6229.1 feet of elevation.

Lake Tahoe water level for October 25, 2021 (USGS)

